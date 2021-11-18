A local hair salon is celebrating Christmas early with a number of holiday deals.
"It is a very exciting day. We got a lot of action going on today,” said Donovan Ortega, owner and vice president of Shapers in Saginaw and Bay City, about the salon’s holiday open house.
"We got some hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails, a lot of stuff going on,” Ortega said.
And that's not all.
"We're featuring our door buster specials, our most popular products at 40 percent off, and other great products at 30 and 20 percent off. And also, our gift cards at 10 percent off,” Ortega said.
Besides offering customers deals, Ortega said this gives everyone a chance to get out and celebrate, and that hasn't always been the case during the pandemic.
“We use this event as a customer appreciation. And you know, during this time, it's the most appreciation we can give them to make it through this difficult year that we've had,” Ortega said.
