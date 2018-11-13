Shapers Aveda Lifestyle Salon is hosting its annual Holiday Open House on Wednesday.
The Saginaw salon is celebrating 30 years of business.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and offers up to 30 percent off Aveda products.
Attendees can also receive 10 percent off spa services like massages, manicures and pedicures.
