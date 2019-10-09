Prosecutors are laying out their case against a local man accused of killing a one-year-old boy.
Brandon Mannie is facing murder charges in the death of Darryn Mann, the son of Mannie’s girlfriend at the time.
The victim’s grandmother is protesting the charges recently brought against Darryn’s mother.
“I want everybody to know she's a good parent, she's a great mom,” Michelle Lopez said.
A mother's plea after her daughter, 28-year-old Megan Schweinsberg was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in Darryn’s death.
Schweinsberg placed the 911 call as her son died at their home in Carrollton Township back in July.
Darryn suffered blunt force trauma and third-degree burns.
“She loves her kids, everybody knows how much she loves her kids,” Lopez said.
Lopez shared her reaction when she first heard the news of her daughter facing charges.
“It about killed me because she would never hurt her babies, she would never put them in harm’s way,” she said.
Both Schweinsberg and Mannie were in court Wednesday, still waiting to learn if they will stand trial.
Mannie is alleged to have caused multiple injuries to the one-year-old, leading to his death.
Prosecutors said Schweinsberg's charges are a result of her failing to rush her son to the hospital.
“She loves her kids, she would never hurt them,” Lopez said. “She just made a mistake of trusting the wrong person.”
Lopez said her daughter isn't a monster, just a person who made a mistake.
“She’s not doing very well,” Lopez said. “I mean she’s getting charged and it’s not fair because she’s never hurt her kids.”
