Meet Zoey Harrison.
Zoey is 9 and has cerebral palsy. She needs a wheelchair to get around. And, like every kid her age, she loves recess.
"I like four square-- and talking with my friends"
But for Zoey, recess was delayed because getting her snow stuff on wasn't as easy as some of the other kids.
John Harrison is Zoey’s dad.
"Before it would take 10 to 15 minutes to get her dressed to go outside. --You'd be tucking blankets in the wheelchair, then they'd come untucked, then they'd get stuck in the wheels.”
Zoey was frustrated.
"This is not going to go on very long, because I'm not going to put up with not being able to play with my friends."
So her mom got to sewing and invented this… The Body Coat.
"My mom's like let's try this on. I'm like ok but what is this? And she said 'two coats sewn together' and I said what a clever idea.'
The top goes on like a normal coat and the bottom works kind of like a sleeping bag. And, her family says it’s easy to put on.
"Zip zip and you're done."
And they say lots of other people have reached out, hoping to get one.
"We had over 119 thousand requests for people wanting these body coats."
Being able to help their daughter makes Zoey’s parents very happy.
"To see the light in her eye over this whole thing is really worth it."
