Police in Shelby Township are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing and endangered man.
On Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m., the Shelby Township Police Department was contacted about a 77-year-old man who drove away from his home.
Willard Smith was last seen by his wife that same day at 2:30 p.m.
He was last seen wearing green shorts and a beige shirt. He is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 170 pounds.
Smith left his home in a beige 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. His license plate is DPS2840.
Police said he has not returned or contacted his family or friends.
Smith has Parkinson’s disease as well as other medical issues.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Department at (586) 731-2121.
