Police in Shelby Township are asking for help searching for a missing and vulnerable man.
Archibald McIntyre, 84, was last seen on Oct. 22 at 12:45 p.m. in Ray Township.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 185 pounds, and was wearing a green jacket, dark pants, baseball-style cap.
He drives a dark brown 2014 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with a Michigan license plate that reads DRL3254.
Police said he was heading to his home in the area of 24 Mile and Shelby Road, but he never arrived.
Officers believe he may be confused and not likely to ask for help or directions.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Department at (586) 731-2121 ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.