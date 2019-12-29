Police are searching for a missing 51-year-old woman from Sterling Heights.
Ghaida Haddad was last seen on Friday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at Marshalls on Hall Road in Shelby Township.
Haddad was wearing a beige jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, black jeans, and black boots.
She’s described as 4 feet, 10 inches and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department as (586) 731-2121 ext. 3.
