The results are in and the City of Flint has named their new mayor.
Sheldon Neeley has been elected as mayor of Flint, beating out incumbent Karen Weaver, according to the Genesee County website.
This was the state representative's second time running for Mayor
Neeley believes something needs to change in the city and that's why he thinks he's the man for the job. Through his campaign he's said the mayor's office needs more transparency with residents.
Weaver took over as Mayor during the height of the Flint Water Crisis.
In an interview Tuesday night, Weaver said she's not ruling out a recount.
CLICK HERE for all the election results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.