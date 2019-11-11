A new chapter starts in the City of Flint as Sheldon Neeley was sworn in as mayor.
Mayor Neeley called for unity in his address to the city. He is already calling for an audit of the city and is promising to suspend water shut-offs.
“I remember a time when neighbors helping neighbors had a meaning,” Neeley said.
Neeley was sworn in as the 94th mayor of Flint. He pledges to switch this up in the mayor’s office.
“We’re going to do things a little bit different, we’re going to be open and transparent,” Neeley said.
During the ceremony, Neeley said that in the interest of transparency, he will be doing a full city audit.
“The states going to come in and help me with the transition audit, financial audit. So the states going to be helping in providing the expertise,” Neeley said.
Neeley said all of the financial findings will be shown to the public.
Neeley also made key appointments. He appointed Phil Hart as the interim police chief, Brian Larking will serve as the chief of staff, and Fire Chief Ray Barton will remain in his position.
Neeley pledged to create unity, he said he wants to work with the Flint schools to improve local education.
“it is a powerful thing for a child to have a diploma in one hand and debt-free in the other,” Neeley said.
Neeley also thanked Dr. Karen Weaver for her service to the city during her tern and told members of the Flint City Council that he looked forward to working alongside them as a co-equal branch of government.
“Coming together is a start, working together is progress, staying together is success,” Neeley said.
