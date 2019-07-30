The Humane Society in the Ann Arbor area is offering free pet adoption this week after the shelter reached maximum capacity.
There are more than 100 dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Adoption manager Alison Balow says "more and more animals" are arriving each day.
Each cat and dog is already spayed or neutered and has received vaccinations. The animals also have a microchip to identify them in case they get lost.
Balow is confident that free adoption will attract responsible pet owners. The Humane Society will also accept a donation of any amount. Balow says the shelter has had success with a separate program matching animals with older citizens at no charge.
