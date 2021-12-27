Animal control staff spent hours caring for a dog after she was found abandoned in a ditch.
An on-call officer at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control picked up the dog on Rathbunway Road near Maple Road in Birch Run. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said it appears the dog was thrown from the I-75 overpass.
The dog was unable to move, and her hair was severely matted and tangled in branches and weeds, the animal shelter said. Staff at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control spent four hours grooming the dog.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call central dispatch at 989-797-4580 and request the on-call animal control officer.
