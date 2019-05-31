A Missouri police department welcomed a new officer this week, and he’s a cutie!
Two-year-old Pitbull mix Jet was rescued from an animal shelter and joined the New Haven, Missouri Police Department on Thursday.
Jet’s handler, Officer Kyle Walters, said an organization called Animal Farm Foundation chose Jet because of his loving temperament and willingness to work.
The foundation even paid for Jet’s training.
Walters said the K-9 will serve New Haven and nearby communities by sniffing out illegal drugs.
"Heroin, meth, marijuana, and cocaine. He can ID any of those four. He's imprinted, and he knows them very well. He can search vehicles, houses, buses, pretty much anything that he can get into," Walters said.
Jet is also serving as an ambassador, he’ll make public appearances at schools and events.
