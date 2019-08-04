A former shelter dog is in need of help after being attacked and nearly losing his life by a dog at a foster home.
“He was just the sweetest most loving dog,” said Michelle Sawyer, an animal rescuer.
That dog’s name is Champ. He was formerly a shelter dog that was rescued from a cruelty case.
“Kept telling him just hold on buddy if you can make it through you’ll have a home. I’ll bring you home with us,” Sawyer said.
But what happened next was unexpected.
“My boyfriend got home first and I got a call from him that you need to come right away, the dogs got in a fight and there’s blood,” Sawyer said.
Champ had been viciously attacked by another dog in the home. They were separated but the dog somehow managed to get out.
“When I kind of rolled him, blood just poured out,” Sawyer said.
Now Champ is dealing with an 11-inch gash and in need of a skin flap.
“The skin flap that they’re taking from the back and shoulder stays attached to that area and covers the open area and that way blood can continue to flow from the healthy tissue and promote healing,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer has started a fundraiser to help with Champ’s surgery costs and keep a promise.
“Made him a promise that I would take care of him and never let anything happen to him again, so a lot of guilt when this happened,” Sawyer said.
Anyone who would like to help support Champ’s procedure can visit the GoFundMe page set up for him.
