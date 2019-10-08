Reese Public Schools said there was no credible threat, after the district went into shelter in place.
Reese Middle/High School went into shelter in place at around 9:05 after the district said a threat was received.
Michigan State Police confirm that threat was a bomb threat.
The district said local authorities arrived, and the shelter in place was lifted at around 11:55 a.m.
Law enforcement is investigating.
