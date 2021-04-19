A shelter in place order has been lifted after a fire in Standish
According to Arenac County 911, a fire containing lithium ion batteries forced a shelter in place for everyone a half mile north, east and south of the fire for about two hours Monday.
The fire was in the 400 block of Washington Street near Court Street. The fire was put out and the Hazmat team found no adverse conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.