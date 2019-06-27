One of the dogs currently staying at the Genesee County Animal Control Shelter needs a bit more help than the others.
Boomer was recently surrendered to animal control with really bad wounds on his leg.
Animal control has been trying to help him during his recovery, but they say he needs to get out of the building.
"The vet staff here have been working really hard with changing his bandages, trying to keep him comfortable. But what we're really looking for is a caring rescue to help," said Danielle Macko, volunteer events coordinator for the Genesee County Animal Control.
Boomer is heartworm positive, but he is already being treated for it.
The shelter hopes with the care he needs, he can eventually be adopted.
