Matt Shepard is taking over as play-by-play announcer of the Detroit Tigers on their Fox Sports Detroit television broadcasts.
FSD said Tuesday that Shepard will work alongside analysts Jack Morris and Kirk Gibson. Dan Petry and Craig Monroe will be analysts for pregame and postgame shows.
The previous announcing duo of Mario Impemba and Rod Allen was suspended in September.
Shepard has worked for FSD in a variety of roles since 1999, including play-by-play for the Tigers and Detroit Pistons. He is also a radio announcer for Michigan basketball and Eastern Michigan football.
Morris, Gibson and Petry were part of Detroit's 1984 World Series champions, and Monroe also played for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.