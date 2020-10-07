A 5th grade teacher at Shepherd Public Schools has been confirmed as COVID-19 positive.
Superintendent Greg McMillan made the announcement to parents this week after a teacher on the main campus tested positive.
In the letter, McMillan said the district notified the Central Michigan Health Department, and they have begun contact tracing to anyone that was in close contact with the staff member.
McMillan said the teacher taught in two classrooms, and parents of those students were notified immediately. Impacted children will need to stay at home for 10-14 days. McMillan also said two other teachers who had contact with the COVID positive teacher went into quarantine.
The students who have to stay at home will be provided virtual instruction.
