For two years the Morgan family watched their son Josh battle brain cancer and tumors.
As Josh best describes it, it’s been a rollercoaster.
"He's really working hard to fight," John Morgan said.
Chemo, radiation, rehab. A combo Josh endured during his fight. Until doctors recently found more brain tumors.
"The type of brain cancer he has is, it's not standard. Standard treatment doesn't work for it," Theresa Morgan said.
Right now, Josh decided to go off treatment and rest his body. To help with mobility and accessibility Josh is in a wheelchair.
But at home, to get in and out, stairs are the only option
"It takes 3 of us to get him down the stairs safely," Theresa said.
"The ramp would lift a huge burden off of us, just in terms of safety and ease," John said.
Shepherd Police Department Chief Luke Sawyer stepped up, posting on Facebook looking for a ramp for the Morgan family.
"If our community can do something just as simple as helping them put a ramp so they can get their son outside easier and safer, then that's a no brainer to me"
Chief Sawyer and others just installed the ramp Sunday. Perfect timing for Josh to go outside and enjoy the spring weather. And count their blessings for the Village of Shepherd.
"One of the names that Shepherd gets is 'the sweetest little town anywhere around' because of the Maple Syrup Festival and all this kind of stuff. But it has a bigger meaning and this isn't just a place to live, it's a family," Theresa said.
You can help support the Morgan family by following their Facebook group.
