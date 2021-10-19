Shepherd high and middle school are transitioning to distance learning for two days due a high number of COVID-19 cases.
The school district announced the move on Friday, Oct. 15. The schools will be closed to in-person learning on Oct. 18 and 19. Athletic practices will still be held, and indoor athletics will need to be masked.
"We as a district wish this weren’t the case," Shepherd Public Schools wrote in a statement. "It will be our goal to preserve as best we can the in-person learning environment for as many Shepherd Public Schools students as possible."
Teachers will still be in the high school building if students need to get something from their locker.
