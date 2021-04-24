The Shepherd community has dedicated the last week of April for the last 62 years to the Maple Syrup Festival. Organizers say the event may look different but still offers the same sweet savory experience.
A hometown staple for the Shepherd community brought out hundreds.
“We come out here to represent the Michigan veterans,” Terry Kunst said.
Terry Kunst said the 62nd annual event sure beats last years.
“It’s a lot better than last year because we didn’t have it last year so it’s 100% better,” Kunst said.
It was cancelled due to the pandemic. Although the event resumed this year, guests were met with a few restrictions and a smaller schedule of events. But that didn't stop them from having a great time.
“It’s really nice, lots of cars lots of vendors it smells really good from all the good-looking food,” Michele Robel said.
This was Robel's first time checking out the Maple Syrup Festival. She drove two hours just to see what it was all about.
“Well worth it, definitely worth it yes!” Robel said.
For people like Tammy Lynch, coming out to the festival is a long-standing family tradition.
“We've been attending and coming to the Maple Syrup Festival since 1996,” Lynch said.
She said the tractor pulls, classic cars and delicious meals with maple syrup never gets old.
