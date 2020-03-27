The Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival has been canceled.
The committee made the decision this week to cancel this year’s festival given the circumstances surrounding the ongoing pandemic.
It was scheduled to be held April 23-26.
Vendors, event chairs or volunteers who have questions about the status of their event are welcome to contact Pete Alexander, committee chair, at (989) 828-5422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.