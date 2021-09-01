When officers first received the call from Isabella County Central Dispatch, they thought it was a joke, but it turns out it wasn’t that big of a stretch.
Police received reports of an “escaped feathered animal.” In a Facebook post, the Shepherd Police Department questioned how you would catch it, saying: “Do you rope it, professional rodeo-style? Do you jump on its back like a professional wrestler? Do you just drive away and pretend you didn’t see it?”
Officers followed the animal on its journey throughout the village until it was ultimately captured by its owners on the northeast side of town. The owners said the bird flew the coop from their farm in Vestaburg on Monday.
