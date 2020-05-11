The Shepherd Police Department is mourning after learning the former chief died.
According to the department, they learned that Chief Earl Koch passed away on Monday, May 11. Koch was 86.
Chief Koch served in the Village from 1972-1977.
The department said out of respect, admiration, and gratitude, they will wear bands on their badges for the rest of the week.
To read Chief Koch’s obituary, click here.
