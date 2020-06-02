After a bald eagle was rescued last week by a Shepherd city officials, the police department is naming the bird.
Right now, the Shepherd Police Department is running a poll on its Facebook page to name the bird Belle or Liberty.
A witness told Shepherd Police that the eagle flew into the side of a semi-truck and landed in a traffic lane on US-127.
Ofc. Janofski and the Shepherd Department of Public Works brought the bird to the Wildlife Rehab Center in Midland County.
