The Shepherd Police Department is warning residents about a scam where scammers spoof your local police department’s phone number.
Police say a resident received a call from the Shepherd Police Department requesting personal information and threatening to arrest the individual if they didn’t cooperate.
Police want to remind residents they won’t ask for personal information or payments over the phone. If you get a call like this, police recommend you hang up.
