Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases at both Shepherd Middle and High School, there will be no school for all Shepherd Public School students on Thursday.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Terry Starr said the middle and high schools have gone over the positivity rate of 10 positive cases. Masks will be worn until the positivity rate reaches or is below five positive cases. Shepherd Elementary has also reached the threshold with eight positive cases.
Thursday was originally going to be a half-day for students, but it will now become a teacher professional development day.
Each building will move to a form of “virtual parent teacher conferences” for Thursday and Friday.
“None of us is thrilled to make continual adjustments to our lives regarding COVID-19. However, it must be the district’s continued practice to control and mitigate the virus spread as best deemed possible,” Starr said.
