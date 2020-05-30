The Shepherd Police Department announced that the school district will host a vehicle parade for the 2020 graduating class on May 31 at 3 p.m.
The department says they want everyone to come out and enjoy the cars, trucks, tractors and horses.
The parade route begins at Dearing Drive and ends at the Shepherd Bus Loop.
Streets will be blocked off for the duration of the parade.
