Shepherd Public Schools said it will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19.
The school district said many staff members are sick after getting their second COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The Saginaw Chippewa Academy is having the same issue.
SCA says it will be closed on Friday will staff recover from the negative side effects of their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Both the academy and Shepherd Schools were also closed on Thursday to let staff recover from their vaccine shot.
