Shepherd High School Football players are suspended from workouts for the remainder of the week after multiple players were exposed to COVID-19 outside of school.
Officials said athletes attended multiple workouts between July 20 through July 23 after being exposed.
Officials said workouts are suspended for the rest of the week. Officials will be in touch with the families as they await test results.
To read the announcement from the school, click here.
