IMAGE: Makayla Moncman
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said a woman who was reported missing has passed away.

Makayla Moncman, 20, was reported missing from the Vassar area after her family had not had contact with her since last Sunday, the sheriff's department said.

On Friday, Sept. 27, the sheriff's office confirmed Moncman has passed away, although no information regarding her death are being released.

