One person died and three others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Clare County on Thursday.
It happened about 5 p.m. on Maple Grove west of Ludington in Surrey Township.
The investigation by the Clare County Sheriff's Office revealed a brown colored 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 41-year-old Lake woman, was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a black GMC Sierra pickup that was traveling westbound, the sheriff's office said.
The pickup was driven by a 64-year-old Farwell man.
The Malibu then collided head on with a burgundy 2000 Ford Econoline van, the sheriff's office said.
The van was driven by a 54-year-old Warren man.
The driver of the Malibu was flown to a hospital in Midland where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The driver of the van and two passengers were transported to a Midland hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.
The driver and passenger of the truck were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
