The Genesee County Sheriff's Office reporting more than a dozen residents have died from overdoses this year, that's why the sheriff is urging people to learn about Narcan.
“I’m always trying to help when it comes to our opiate crisis,” Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Swanson is touting the life-saving properties of Narcan in cases of overdose. With new 2021 figures just in Swanson tracking opiate overdoses and tallying successful resuscitations with Narcan as well as the ones lost.
“So, from Jan. 1 up until yesterday, we've had 13 people overdose and die in Genesee county. That's too many,” he said.
Swanson said the more startling number includes the 64 people resuscitated after overdose were kept alive by Narcan.
“When you add those two numbers together, you're talking almost 80 that would've died because of the opiate crisis,” Swanson said. “That's why we push Narcan so much.”
Swanson says surprisingly, the majority of overdose fatalities among the 13 so far are over age 55 and those resuscitated were between 25 and 34.
“We talk about Narcan, it's a countermeasure. It's a countermeasure that blocks the receptors of the opiate that knocks out the respiratory drive and that's what ultimately kills people,” he said.
Narcan's availability is great but he wants it more so not to supplement an addicted person's disease but to save them from unintended consequences. He's got 75 2-dose nasal spray kits available at the sheriff's office that he's giving away free of charge while the supply lasts.
“I carry it in my car. And when someone goes into an unconscious state because of opiates that's what's going to save their life. That's what the sheriff's medics give that's what our private als gives. Narcan is that countermeasure,” Swanson said.
