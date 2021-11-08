A teen is recovering in the hospital after the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said she was struck by a vehicle while walking in a roadway on her way to school.
At 6:04 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, the sheriff’s office received a call about a pedestrian crash on Euclid Avenue near Highland Drive in Bangor Township.
A 2014 Dodge Ram truck, driven by a male from Bay County, was traveling south in the right lane and struck a 13-year-old girl who was walking in the roadway, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office said the victim was wearing dark clothing, and the roadway where the crash happened had no streetlights, making it difficult to see her. The driver told deputies he saw her only moments before the crash, but it was too late to avoid her.
The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw where she is being evaluated. The truck driver was not injured.
No factors contributed to the crash such as drugs, alcohol, or speed. When the investigation is completed, the case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.
