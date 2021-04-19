A 17-year-old boy is accused of assaulting and threatening multiple people with a knife in Clare County.
It happened in the 4300 block of Oak Flats in Hayes Township about 5:15 p.m. on April 16. Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found 17-year-old William Yats, of Harrison, armed with a knife. He was attempting to confront several people who were inside a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation revealed the suspect and the people in the vehicle got into an argument over a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
That’s when Yats grabbed a knife and assaulted and threatened multiple people, the sheriff’s office said, adding Yats also broke out a vehicle window. Yats was placed under arrest and lodged in the Clare County Jail.
Yats was arraigned on April 19 on eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property. His bond was set at $20,000.
