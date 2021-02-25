Two children have died and five individuals were hurt in a fire near Ogemaw County’s Mills Township Thursday morning, according to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased victims were 2-years-old and 5-years-old. Three other children were injured and the parents suffered severe burns and were airlifted to Hurley Medical Center for treatment, the sheriff's office said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.