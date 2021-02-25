GENERIC: fire line

Photo By: WNEM

Two children have died and five individuals were hurt in a fire near Ogemaw County’s Mills Township Thursday morning, according to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased victims were 2-years-old and 5-years-old. Three other children were injured and the parents suffered severe burns and were airlifted to Hurley Medical Center for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.