Two children were rescued during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team operation earlier this week.
A member of the GHOST team came across a photo online of a young woman soliciting acts of sex, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said, adding the deputy noticed there was a little forehead and hand in the photo.
The GHOST team began their investigation and communicated undercover with the person who was advertising, a 21-year-old woman.
The undercover officer met the woman at a hotel outside of the city of Flint, Swanson said.
Inside the hotel room, there was a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old sound asleep on the bed, Swanson said.
The woman was performing the acts in the bathroom and then the customers would leave, Swanson said.
Swanson said the woman was not able to finish high school, got pregnant at a young age, and was working an hourly job at a fast food restaurant.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her job was cut and she had been out of work for a month, Swanson said, adding she had no place to go and turned to prostitution out of desperation.
The sheriff's office brought in mentors to show the woman there are other options out there.
“We rescued two people and we’re trying to rescue a third," Swanson said.
Swanson said they are trying to give her every opportunity not go back in that world.
"This team also has a heart. And it's a heart to find people who need that extra help," Swanson said.
