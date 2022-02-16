Two suspects involved in a Genesee County elder abuse case are in custody.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson showed graphic video of the living situation of the 79-year-old victim on Wednesday.
"There's a bucket of urine, another bucket of urine," Swanson said.
Swanson displayed horrific conditions in an elder abuse case during a press conference.
"This is where she slept. That's pure black mold. That's, if you had to dissect it, you'd see skin on contact. I mean, that's no place for any human to live," Swanson said.
In custody is the victim's 42-year-old son Sylvester Ross and his girlfriend Letisha Miller. Both are charged with vulnerable adult abuse and neglect, a 15-year felony.
"I want to point out that you can't grasp the stench of the house, you can't grasp the fact that it has no heat, no plumbing, no water, and the 79-year-old victim has been sitting and laying in the same spot since the first of December,” Swanson said.
The sheriff's office found the victim at the end of January. According to Swanson, the female victim is barely alive at Hurley Medical Center with ulcers all over her body.
"They actually had to soak her in saline to get the clothing and the bed fabric from off of her skin," Swanson said.
The food was expired beyond six months and the milk was from last July. Former sheriff Robert Pickell joined Swanson.
"What you're seeing here is because he makes it happen and his deputies that work for him, they love him, they want, they want, they want to succeed. And they want to bring people to justice that force our seniors to live like that," Pickell said.
Swanson said call 911 if you can't take care of someone.
"There's always help out there. That you don't need to let people sit and rot. People are deserving of care. And so, if it's your family member or friends, if you know somebody, call 911, let us take care of it, that's why we have all these resources," Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.