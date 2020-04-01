A 20-year-old female is behind bars after being accused of sex trafficking three teenagers.
The three teens were 14, 15 and 16-years-old, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a press conference on Wednesday, April 1.
The suspect, 20-year-old Tanandia Younger, was arrested following a sting by the GHOST (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) team in February.
The GHOST team did what they call a reverse, which is where they go online and look for people who look underage who are advertising themselves for sex.
The GHOST team found three individuals who looked underage and made an appointment to meet them a local hotel, Swanson said.
At the hotel, the GHOST team rescued the three teens.
Younger had set up 100 dates per individual in a 90-day period, Swanson said.
The teens were trafficked in several cities in Ohio and Michigan, Swanson said.
Younger has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, human trafficking enterprise involving kidnapping, CSC/death, human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, accepting earnings for prostitution, transporting a female for prostitution, child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to a commit a crime, and unlawful imprisonment.
She remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.
