A 25-year-old man is dead after an early morning crash in Huron County.
Neighbors believe it happened about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 on Brown Road, just south of the Kilmanagh Road intersection in Brookfield Township.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a passerby saw a full-size pickup truck overturned in a deep ditch, which contained 2.5’ to 3’ of water, and called 911, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
Crews responded and were able to remove the only occupant of the vehicle, a 25-year-old male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the 2004 GMC pickup was traveling south on Brown Road when it didn’t stop at the stop sign and lost control, the sheriff’s office said.
The Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office ordered an autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation.
