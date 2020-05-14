A 27-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tuscola County Wednesday afternoon.
It happened about 3:38 p.m. in the area of Barkley Road, south of Birch Run Road, and involved one vehicle.
The driver, a 27-year-old Arbela Township man, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said.
He was the only person in the vehicle.
The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was northbound on Barkley Road when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the road and roll several times, the sheriff's office said.
Witnesses told investigators the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.