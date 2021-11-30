Three people are dead and six others were injured after a shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County on Tuesday.
One of the six people shot was a teacher, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said.
A suspected shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School, is in custody, McCabe said.
McCabe said there was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer. The suspect has not made any statements as to a motive. Investigators also recovered a handgun.
Investigators do not believe there are any other suspects at this time and they believe the shooter acted alone.
Investigators will be examining the shooter's social media.
At 12:51 p.m., the first 911 call was placed to central dispatch. McCabe said dispatch received more than 100 calls during the incident. The sheriff’s office responded to an active shooter at the high school in Oxford Township about 12:55 p.m.
Multiple patrol units, EMS, SWAT and aviation units responded to the scene.
All evacuated students went to the Meijer on N. Lapeer Road to be reunited with parents or relatives.
The FBI will be providing assistance to investigators if necessary.
Oxford Community Schools issued the following statement:
"This afternoon there was an active shooter at Oxford High School. Oakland County Sherriff's Department has secured the scene. Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger. Students at middle and elementary schools may be picked up by their parents at any time. Bussing transportation will be delayed at Oxford Middle School and elementary schools until the needs of the high school students have been met. We will continue to share information with you as we can."
The Oakland County Undersheriff will be providing another update about 5 p.m.
Stay tuned for more updates on this story.
(1) comment
Undoubtedly AG Nessel will turn the focus on something political (guns) in order to ignore the state's failures in addressing the real issue here: mental illness.
Shameful, and predictable.
