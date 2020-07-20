Three men were rescued from Lake Huron after the motor died on the boat they were traveling in.
The three men - a 55-year-old Garden City man, a 29-year-old Roseville man, and a 31-year-old Wayne man - were not wearing life jackets when their 16' aluminum boat was blown out into the open part of Lake Huron, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.
The sheriff's office was able to locate the boat about three miles offshore of Huron City.
"It was learned they had set out earlier to do some fishing in relatively calm nearshore water due to the southwest wind blowing in that area. However, they went a drift after the battery of the electric motor they were using went dead," Hanson said.
The men were able to use a cell phone to call for help.
"It was also our understanding at one point that one of the individuals got into the water and attempted to swim the boat in. That was not a good idea given the circumstances," Hanson said.
All three men were taken to safe harbor in Grindstone. They were given tickets for not wearing life jackets and released.
"This incident was a good example of how quick things can get out of control when Lake Huron is accidentally taken for granted," Hanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.