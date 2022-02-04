Four residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sanilac County on Friday.
On Feb 4, at about 11:30 a.m. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about a crash at N. Vandyke Road and Huron County Line Road in Greenleaf Township.
Deputies say, a 32-year-old Caro man was going south in a 2004 Chevy Cavalier on N. Vandyke too fast for road conditions and lost control of the vehicle. The man went into the northbound lane and hit a 2012 Chevy Equinox.
The Equinox driver, a 39-year-old Bad Axe woman, and her two 12-year-old daughters in the vehicle were all injured and treated at the scene, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
All three of the Equinox passengers and the Caro man were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
