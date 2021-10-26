Multiple suspects have been arrested and charged in the death of a local man found murdered sitting in his wheelchair after his home was set on fire.

Scott Englehardt was found dead in his home on Oct. 15 on Block Road in Birch Run Township.

On Tuesday, investigators said three suspects have been arraigned on charges.

Faith Lord, 19, of Clio, is facing felony murder and weapons charges and is being held without bond.

Nolan Croton, 20, and Kyle Bostic, of Flushing, are facing first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact. Both Bostic and Croton are being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

On Wednesday, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said a fourth suspect was arrested. That suspected is expected to be arraigned Oct. 27.

Federspiel said there is an arrest warrant for a fifth person wanted in this case.