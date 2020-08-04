A 4-year-old child is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in a family pool.
Deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Hadley Road in Elba Township about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 in reference to a 4-year-old child who was found unresponsive and not breathing in a residential pool.
It was determined the child, from North Branch, was visiting his grandparent's house with his 28-year-old mother and twin sibling, the sheriff's office said.
The child was last seen sleeping in the house about 8:30 a.m. that day.
The child exited the residence and opened an unlocked gate latch to access the swimming pool, the sheriff's office said, adding he was discovered about 9:28 a.m.
Friends of the family removed the boy from the pool and started CPR.
First responders continued lifesaving efforts while transporting the boy to McLaren in Lapeer. Vitals were eventually regained and the child was transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, the sheriff's office said.
He remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.
"The preliminary investigation supports that this incident was a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said.
The case remains under investigation.
