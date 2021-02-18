A 49-year-old Dearborn Heights man is dead after he crashed his snowmobile into a tree, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened at 6:45 p.m. on Suuppi Drive in Lapeer on Feb. 15. Thomas Boyce, 49, was visiting friends in the immediate area. He left a residence and traveled east on Suuppi Drive on a 2004 Arctic Cat snowmobile, the sheriff’s office said.
The snowmobile entered a cul-de-sac at the end of the drive and crashed head-on into a tree, the sheriff’s office said. Boyce was transported to McLaren in Lapeer where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.
Investigators are awaiting the results of the toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.