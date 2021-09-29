Seven dogs are recovering after being found chained up with no food on Carpenter Road in Flint.
Chris Swanson, the Genesee County Sheriff, said there were originally eight dogs, but one did not survive.
Swanson showed several photos of the animals during a press conference.
“You’ll see the spine is exposed in the fur,” Swanson said. “It is so important to hold people who torture, abuse and neglect animals accountable. We’re going to charge and we’re charging. That ain’t right and we’re not tolerating that.”
Swanson said experts would be consulted to help the dogs get back on their feet and put them with families.
The Sheriff’s office will hold another press conference on Friday to showcase a person of interest in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.