Three people have been arrested following an investigation by the Genesee County Human Trafficking Operations Team (GHOST).
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a 7-year-old girl was being used as currency by her own father so he could have sex.
Swanson said his department received a tip from a nurse in Mt. Morris. The sheriff's office investigated and issued a search warrant for 36-year-old Daniel Flowers.
Investigators discovered a 21-year-old special needs woman in Flowers' apartment who had met him and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Erwin, on an app. Swanson said Flowers used the special needs woman for sex.
Investigators recovered evidence from Flowers' apartment including a backpack that was filled with “provocative things, disturbing things and a package of sour patch kids.”
On Flowers' phone, investigators discovered photos sent by Jerome Shane, a 28-year-old man from Washing Township, Swanson said. The photos were of Shane’s 7-year-old daughter and they were sent to Flowers so Shane could have sex with Flowers' girlfriend, Swanson said.
Swanson said Shane was arrested on July 5 during an undercover investigation.
“We protect people who can’t protect themselves,” Swanson said. “This is happening in everybody’s backyard. It’s happening right here.”
During the press conference on Wednesday, July 14, Swanson also announced the special premiere of a documentary that follows GHOST operations on human trafficking.
“GHOST is not just enforcement. It’s education, awareness and aftercare,” Swanson said.
The 75-minute documentary called “It’s Happening Right Here” will premiere on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Flint with 425 tickets available to the public.
