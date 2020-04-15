A 91-year-old man is dead after he was assaulted by another patient in a Flint hospital.
The assault happened on April 10 and the victim died on April 12. It is unclear if the victim died from injuries he sustained during the assault.
The victim and the suspect, a 25-year-old man, were sharing a hospital room at Hurley Medical Center at the time of the attack, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a press conference on Wednesday, April 15.
The suspect went to the bathroom holding his IV pole, came out of the bathroom and took the IV pole and struck the 91-year-old man several times, Swanson said, adding the assault was unprovoked.
The victim was coming out of anesthesia and was not conscious at the time of the attack, Swanson said.
A Hurley employee was in the room at the time and was able to call for help. Other staff members responded to the room and were able to restrain the suspect and give treatment to the victim, Swanson said.
The victim sustained contusions to his head and a laceration to his eye.
His cause of death has yet to be determined.
As of now, the suspect is facing two felony counts including assault with intent to murder and attempt at mayhem.
The suspect has not been charged with murder because they are waiting for the results from the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
The suspect is in the hospital with 24/7 security, Swanson said, adding he is not allowed to leave the hospital.
Once the suspect's medical needs are treated, he will be taken to the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.